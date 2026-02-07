Home

After Arijit Singh announces retirement, Pankaj Tripathi comes in support of his decision. Read what he said.

Pankaj Tripathi backs Arijit Singh’s retirement, stresses need to…: ‘Bahut bhaag-daud hai’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, it is often the picture-perfect lives of celebrities that come to the forefront. However, behind the spotlight lies immense hard work, relentless schedules, constant creativity, and the unspoken pressure to outperform previous successes. In such circumstances, taking a break is not only a bold choice but a necessary decision. One such similar case happened recently when singer Arijit Singh announced that he would not take up any new assignments as a playback vocalist. While the decision left fans surprised, it also sparked an important conversation within the entertainment industry about the need to slow down, recharge, and rediscover creative purpose. Among the many fans and industry people who were disappointed with this decision, actor Pankaj Tripathi came out in support and emphasised the importance of reinvention and highlighted the demanding nature of an artist’s journey.

In January 2026, Arijit announced that he would not take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. Thanking his supporters, he said he won’t stop making music. The singer’s most recent playback release is Maatrubhumi from the film Battle Of Galwan.

Pankaj Tripathi backs Arijit Singh

Expressing support, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about the importance of taking frequent breaks, “as being an artist is demanding. Further expressing why slowing down is important as an artist, Pankaj said, “You need a break to reinvent yourself. It’s important to take frequent breaks or slow down, as being an artist is a demanding job. Only then will an artist be able to do something new. We are not factory products.”

“We are artists, not products.”

Sharing a deeper reflection on the pressures of creative professions, he added, “We aren’t like those 1,000 copies of matchboxes that a factory produces every day. We are artists, not products…Bahut bhaag-daud hai (There’s a lot of running around). Every actor has to struggle and sacrifice a lot to reach where they are today. You should be excited to go on set. And the motivation for that excitement keeps changing again and again.”

Lucky Ali also extends support

Earlier, singer-songwriter Lucky Ali also supported Arijit’s decision to retire from playback singing. Ali mentioned that he supports the singer as he chose to express himself outside of the constraints imposed by the music industry.

Ali said, “You’ve got to go stand in the musician’s shoes to understand what he’s really feeling. And if he’s taken a step to that effect, something must have snapped within him. I totally agree with Arijit when he made the stand. And it’s not a loss.”

While Arijit Singh’s decision surprised many, this strong backing from fellow artists highlights the freedom to pause when needed.

