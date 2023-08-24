Home

Pankaj Tripathi Dedicates His First National Award Win to Late Father in an Emotional Statement: “Dedicating to His Spirit…”

Pankaj Tripathi wins his first National Award - Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Mimi. In a heartfelt statement, he dedicated his award to his late father who passed away afew days back.

New Delhi: Actor Pankaj Tripathi won his first National Award for his performance in the film ‘Mimi‘. The actor played the role of a taxi driver in the film who’s also a friend of Mimi’s, a character played by Kriti Sanon. Pankaj, who is currently mourning the loss of his father, won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 69th National Film Award announced at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. In a heartfelt statement later, he dedicated his special win to his late father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari.

In an official statement released by his team, he remembered his father who passed away a few days back due to age-related illness at 99. Pankaj recalled how when he was awarded the ‘special mention’ merit at the National Awards for his performance in Newton, his father was extremely elated over the news. The actor said, “This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National Award mention, he was very proud and pleased.”

Pankaj Tripathi’s Emotional Reaction to Winning National Award

The popular actor, who was recently seen in OMG 2, added that it’s because of the blessings of his late father that he has managed to come this far in his journey in the film industry. Pankaj said, “This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I am today because of him. I’m at a loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her.”

Pankaj’s co-star from Mimi, Kriti also won the Best Actress award for her performance in the OTT drama. She played the role of a surrogate mother in the film directed by Laxman Utekar. Kriti shared her Best Actress honour with Alia Bhatt who won for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The others who won the 69th National Award include The Kashmir Files – Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film, Allu Arjun – Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise, RRR – Best Action Direction Award, Shershaah – Special Jury Award and Sardar Udham – Best Hindi Film.

Our congratulations to the winner!

