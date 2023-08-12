Home

Pankaj Tripathi recently recalled when he actually fainted after Hrithik Roshan stabbed him in Agneepath scene.

Pankaj Tripathi Says he Fainted After Hrithik Roshan Stabbed Him in Agneepath: Pankaj Tripathi is getting rave reviews from audiences and film critics for his performance in Amit Rai’s OMG 2, the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God! where Akshay portrayed Lord Krishna. Pankaj has come a long way from doing cameos or special appearances to essaying lead protagonists in theatrical releases and web shows. Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Nil Battey Sannata, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree and Mimi proved his metal as a versatile actor. In a recent interview he recalled a crucial scene from Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath (2012).

PANKAJ TRIPATHI REVEALS HE FAINTED WHILE SHOOTING AGNEEPATH WITH HRITHIK ROSHAN

In an interaction with Mashable India, Pankaj said, “In that scene, since he had to stab me 3-4 times. I held my breath reaction ke chakkar me (in an attempt to react). I didn’t know how a person felt when he is stabbed. So, if you watch that scene closely, you will see my eyes are completely red. One can only one’s imagination. I remember in the second or third take, I fainted for a few seconds. I fell.” He further added, “While the camera was rolling, I had a blackout and I fell because I must have held my breath for too long. People gathered around me quickly, and splashed water on my face. I came to my senses to see so many people are surrounding me.” Pankaj portrayed the sidekick to the main antagonist Sanjay Dutt’s Kancha Cheena. The film was a remake of the 1990 cult classic action-drama starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty in crucial roles.

Pankaj’s recent release OMG 2 went through several controversies over the depiction of Lord Shiva. There were also some objectionable scenes removed by CBFC where the Shivlinga was allegedly misrepresented. However, after the makers agreed to the modifications, the Indian censor board gave the film an A certificate since it deals with the need for sex education in schools. Yami Gautam who plays a lawyer in the film and Pankaj were disappointed with the certification as the film would not be able to reach the target audiences. However, the response of netizens is positive since the film’s release.

OMG 2 also stars Akshay Kumar as the messenger of Lord Shiva who comes to help Pankaj’s character.

