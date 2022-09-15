Pankaj Tripathi Remembers Sidharth Shukla: SidNaazians are rejoicing as Pankaj Tripathi recently reminisced his experiences with late actor Sidharth Shukla. He even expressed his gratitude towards Shehnaaz Gill for appreciating his acting abilities in one of her recent interviews. Shehnaz and Sidharth’s die-hard fans who love the couple for their adorable romance have nicknamed themselves SidNaazains on the internet. SidNaaz Forever often trends on social media whenever Shehnaaz sings a love ballad and posts it on her Instagram handle. As Pankaj spoke about both of them in an interview with Connect FM Canada, SidNaaz fans were all hearts.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dances With Birthday Boy Sidharth Nigam Inside Mumbai’s Night Club – Watch Video

PANKAJ TRIPATHI REMEMBERS SIDHARTH SHUKLA

Pankaj, in his recent interaction said that he is aware that Shehnaaz likes him as an actor and he is grateful to her for praising his acting prowess. Talking about Sidharth, the Criminal Justice 3 actor told, “Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi. Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected they (Now when you took Shehnaaz’s name, it instantly reminded me of Sidharth. A lot of people do not know this because I haven’t talked about it much but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected).” Fans got emotional on Pankaj’s statement and wrote heartfelt tweets. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Jassie Gill Burn The Internet With Their Fabulous Chemistry, Fans Are Shipping Them Together Already - Check Tweets

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION ON PANKAJ TRIPATHI’S STATEMENT ON SIDHARTH AND SHEHNAAZ:

#SidharthShukla & Pankaj Tripathi!

jinke saath Sid ne kaam kiya sab uske baare me achcha bolte hein!BB13 me 1 hi thi jise Sid se problem thi kyuki wo Sid ki popularity hazam nahi kar pai!

He is effortlessly stylish,elegantly handsome and widely popular!!#SidharthShuklaLivesOn https://t.co/TQz3374L8I pic.twitter.com/RS0WnqIjen — Siddhi_SidNaaazlover (@sidnaazislove_1) September 15, 2022

Sid never ever flaunted or talked about his connections.

That’s what Sana has become. It’s so heartening to hear #PankajTripathi talk about him in the flow of the interview Sid you do come and tell me Tu Yaheen Hai.. Gaya Kahin Nahin hai.#SidharthShukla#ShehnaazGill#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/Hu8rjW2qYN — N.. (@NaazEmotion) September 14, 2022

” Sidharth respected me and we all were connected ” meaning that the whole industry knew about Sidharth’s and Shehnaaz’s relationship and most likely Shehnaaz might have met him with Sidharth at some…

“Shehnaaz reminds me of Sidharth ” do we need to ask anymore #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/EQrj3eMMos — sal (@navion1990) September 14, 2022

“Wo Sana ke liye kitna important tha, Sana uske liye kitni important thi”…

Jo bhi unke real mein close hain sab jaante hain #SidNaaz is a Real Emotion!!

Missing him more https://t.co/h1IqJtx4Sk — Dimpy❤️Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth❤️ (@Dimpy66687338) September 14, 2022

Itne respected artist ko Shehnaaz ka naam liya to Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi

We as a fan remember dem, we r nt wrong Power coms frm luv,

Power coms frm attachmnt.

Those who say attchmnt is weakness,

Hv no idea of life’s true wholeness#SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/pI86XkyNDY — ♡ A SIDNAAZ FAN (@MEenUTuLiKa06) September 14, 2022

And those who used to shade Shehnaaz.. Who claim themselves as SidHearts.. Guys you’re actually insulting and humiliating Sidharth itself.. Those who know Sidharth personally are very aware of who Shehnaaz is for Sidharth.. So who are you to shade Her?? #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/UCm7h8dwSJ — Ayantika (@myselfayan1) September 14, 2022

Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in Amit Rai’s Oh My God 2 and the web series Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh releasing on Amazon Prime.

For more updates on SidNaaz and Pankaj Tripathi, check out this space at India.com.