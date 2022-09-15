Pankaj Tripathi Remembers Sidharth Shukla: SidNaazians are rejoicing as Pankaj Tripathi recently reminisced his experiences with late actor Sidharth Shukla. He even expressed his gratitude towards Shehnaaz Gill for appreciating his acting abilities in one of her recent interviews. Shehnaz and Sidharth’s die-hard fans who love the couple for their adorable romance have nicknamed themselves SidNaazains on the internet. SidNaaz Forever often trends on social media whenever Shehnaaz sings a love ballad and posts it on her Instagram handle. As Pankaj spoke about both of them in an interview with Connect FM Canada, SidNaaz fans were all hearts.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dances With Birthday Boy Sidharth Nigam Inside Mumbai’s Night Club – Watch Video
PANKAJ TRIPATHI REMEMBERS SIDHARTH SHUKLA
Pankaj, in his recent interaction said that he is aware that Shehnaaz likes him as an actor and he is grateful to her for praising his acting prowess. Talking about Sidharth, the Criminal Justice 3 actor told, “Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi. Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected they (Now when you took Shehnaaz’s name, it instantly reminded me of Sidharth. A lot of people do not know this because I haven’t talked about it much but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected).” Fans got emotional on Pankaj’s statement and wrote heartfelt tweets. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Jassie Gill Burn The Internet With Their Fabulous Chemistry, Fans Are Shipping Them Together Already - Check Tweets
Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in Amit Rai’s Oh My God 2 and the web series Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh releasing on Amazon Prime.
