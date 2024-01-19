Home

Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi Teases Stree 2 With Humorous Comment, Says ‘Balak Kyu Darna…’

On Friday, Pankaj hinted significantly at the sequel of Stree 2. The shoot of the film commenced filming last year in Chanderi, a town in Madhya Pradesh.

Ever since Pankaj Tripati’s Stree was released in 2018, fans have been waiting for Stree 2 to hit the big screens. Last year, Stree 2 finally went on floors in Chanderi where its first instalment was also set. Now, on Friday, Pankaj Tripathi dropped a hint about the sequel of the movie. For the unversed, Stree featured Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

In a recent Ask Me Anything session on the famous platform Reddit, fans asked Tripathi about the updates for Stree 2. The actor shared a GIF which read ‘Risk Hai’. Further, the actor also wrote, ‘Balak, kyun darna chahte ho?’ Currently, Pankaj is basking in the success of his recent film ‘Main Atal Hoon’. The movie which was released on January 19, 2024, has been getting a massive response from the audience. The actor portrays the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film. The movie depicts the life and era of the statesman and poet.

During a conversation with News 18, the actor revealed that he was very nervous before portraying the role of former Prime Minister. The actor said, “I was a little reluctant when this film came my way. I wasn’t sure. I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it. The makers told me, ‘You’re the only option. If you don’t do it, the film won’t get made.’ I was so overwhelmed when they told me so.”

Meanwhile, during another interview with The Indian Express, Tripathi said that he has decided to cut down on his work. “I realized I was ‘overeating’, itna acting nahi karna chahiye (One shouldn’t do so much acting),” he said.

He clarified that there are constraints to one’s thinking and performance, emphasizing his inability to alter his physicality. Rather than taking on ten projects, he prefers committing to only three. This approach allows his creative process and mind to rest, enabling him to deliver better performances.

