Pankaj Tripathi to Take Break From Work After 20 Years of Non Stop Work, Says 'Main Tyaag Dunga'

Pankaj Tripathi to Take Break From Work After 20 Years of Non Stop Work, Says ‘Main Tyaag Dunga’

Pankaj Tripathi Announces Well-Deserved Break After 20 Years of Nonstop Work: 'Main Tyaag Dunga' | Read The Full Story

Pankaj Tripathi to Take Break From Work After 20 Years of Non Stop Work, Says 'Main Tyaag Dunga'

Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his versatile performances, consistently brings joy to audiences whenever he graces the screen. Regarded as the reigning figure in both Cinema and the OTT realm, his flawless dialogue delivery has earned him immense acclaim. Set to star in the upcoming movie Main ATAL Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav and penned by Rishi Virmanu, Pankaj portrays the role of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film, slated for a theatrical release on January 19, 2024, has already sparked interest. In a recent interview with news agency ANI, Pankaj hinted at the possibility of taking a hiatus from work.

Pankaj Tripathi hints at taking break from acting

After focusing the last 20 years of his life on work, actor Pankaj Tripathi is now thinking of taking some time off to focus on his personal life after the release of his film ‘Main Atal Hoon’. Speaking to ANI, Tripathi said, “If we sleep for eight hours, our body is prepared for 16 hours. During my years of struggle, I used to sleep for eight hours. But now, during these years of success, I am unable to get those eight hours of sleep. Now, I realise the value of those eight hours of sleep. Once the movie (Main Atal Hoon) is released, all promotion activities are done, main tyaag dunga. I’m very determined as a person. If I want to feed in my brains that I want my eight hours of sleep, I’ll get that.”

Pankaj Tripathi on filmmaking challenges

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his refined acting abilities and diverse unconventional performances has opened up on what actually goes behind filmmaking and emphasises the challenges that actors face. Tripathi points out that there is much confusion and misconception about the film industry and film fraternity, particularly fuelled by updates posted on social media. “People think there is lot of fun happening in film industry. Just because actors make their PR machinery to their fun footages like spotted at an event, airport, etc. People think actors have dreamy life,” the actor said.

He further said, “Shooting is a very difficult task. For the film ‘Main Atal Hoon’ I had to do prosthetic make up on my face and nose. There is a rule in prosthetic make up that you should stay in at least 22 degree or beyond temperature zone so, that you don’t sweat. Otherwise the prosthetic will start melting and due to which actors get distracted.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.