Pankaj Tripathi’s brother attacked with axe over alleged land dispute, condition critical

Pankaj Tripathi’s brother Vijayendranath Tiwari injured in alleged sharp weapon attack over ongoing land dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team.

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Pankaj Tripathi (PC - Instagram)

Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother, Vijayendranath Tiwari, was seriously injured after being attacked with an axe in Bihar and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Patna. According to reports, the incident took place in Belsand village, under the Madhopur police station limits, on June 21. Bijendra was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons in connection with an old personal dispute. As per IANS, Vijayendranath has been admitted to a Patna hospital for treatment. Posting a video of his arrival at the hospital, the agency wrote in a tweet, ” Vijayendranath Tiwari, sustained critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team and launched raids to apprehend the accused.”

Gopalganj, Bihar: Brother of actor Pankaj Tripathi, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team and launched raids to apprehend the accused. pic.twitter.com/uZRLUN3WNs — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026



The attackers were reportedly waiting in the village and suddenly assaulted him, leaving him badly injured. Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack stemmed from an ongoing land dispute. Police said the accused, identified as Rajesh Sah, a neighbour of the victim, allegedly assaulted Tiwari with the axe.

Family members immediately took him to Model Sadar Hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment and described his condition as critical.

Pankaj Tripathi’s brother is critical

Pankaj Tripathi’s brother was taken to Patna for treatment. The medical team referred him to Patna for advanced medical care. He is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors. Meanwhile, a special police team has been constituted to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Pankaj Tripathi was born in village Barauli in the Gopalganj District, Bihar to Pandit Benares Tiwari and Hemwanti Tiwari. He is the youngest of their four children. Tripathi’s original last name was Tiwari, which he changed legally to Tripathi in school as a 9th grader.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen in the highly anticipated theatrical release of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Ali Fasal, Rasika Duggal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Sonal Chauhan, among others.