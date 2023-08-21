Home

Pankaj Tripathi's Father Pandit Banaras Tiwari Dies at 99, Last Rites to be Performed in Bihar

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passed away on Monday in Gopalganj, Bihar. The actor's team released an official statement to confirm the news.

Pankaj Tripathi's Father Pandit Banaras Tiwari Dies at 99, Last Rites to be Performed in Bihar

Gopalganj: Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari passed away on Monday morning at their hometown in Bihar. He was 99 when he breathed his last. Pankaj’s team confirmed the news of his death and also informed that his last rites will be performed in Gopalganj. The OMG 2 actor was in Mumbai when he got the news of his father’s death. He is currently on his way to his village where the last rites will be performed before evening today.

An official statement from Pankaj’s team read, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is on his way to his village in Gopalganj (sic).”

While Pankaj shifted to Mumbai and made a big name in the film industry, he always maintained that his parents stayed away from the media glare. The actor, in an interview with india.com earlier, recalled how he once offered to set up a TV in their village but his parents refused even that much luxury. The popular actor spoke at length about the humility of his father and how he didn’t understand worldly affairs.

He described his father as the simplest man ever and said, “I actually went there last November and I told them that let me put a TV here so that they can at least watch my films. My father straight away asked me not to get any TV. He told me he was fine living with their cattle and people around; nobody needs a TV. Then I got a hearing aid for my father. He used it for just five days and then threw it away. He said he didn’t need any machine. They are simple people and they won’t trade that simplicity for anything else in the world.”

May Pankaj find strength to hold up and may his father rest in peace!

