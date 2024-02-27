Pankaj Udhas Battled Pancreatic Cancer, CONFIRMS 'Friend' Anup Jalota

Home

Pankaj Udhas Death: Ghazal Maestro Battled Pancreatic Cancer, CONFIRMS ‘Friend’ Anup Jalota

Pankaj Udhas' close friend and colleague Anup Jalota revealed the late artist suffered from pancreatic cancer which was the cause of the ultimate demise on February 26, 2024.

Pankaj Udhas‘ daughter Nayaab Udhas revealed that the renowned ghazal singer and her father passed away in Mumbai following a protracted illness. The Bollywood industry condoled the death of the 72-year-old artist, who was recognised for his phenomenal voice. Anup Jalota, a singer and close friend of his, has opened up about his condition. Anup Jalota revealed recently in an interview with Indian Express that the singer had been battling cancer. Jalota revealed that he had been aware of Pankaj Udhas’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis for the previous five to six months.

Expressing his sorrow, Jalota shared, “People have lost Pankaj Udhas, but I have lost a very dear friend today. We were friends for 45 years. We used to spend beautiful evenings together. In those days, Pankaj, me, and Talat Aziz were famous. We would work together.”

“The man who helped so many cancer patients, himself died of cancer. That is life. He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months, and he stopped talking to me in the last 2-3 months, so I realized that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life, ” he added.

Anup Jalota sent his sincere condolences on his X (formerly known as Twitter) on the news of his passing on February 26. Alongside some unseen pictures of the duo, he wrote, “Shocking…. Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time,” with a sad emoji and a folded hands emoji.

Anup Jalota Mourns Pankaj Udhas’ Demise:

Shocking 😞…. Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JT7f8tFMUn — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 26, 2024

For those who don’t know, Pankaj Udhas has been hospitalized in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for the past ten days. At eleven this morning, he passed away in the hospital. The deadly remains of Pankaj Ji remain in Breach Candy Hospital. The final ceremonies are scheduled for tomorrow. The late singer is survived by his two children Nayaab and Rewa Udhas.

In Gujarat’s Charkhadi-Jaitpur, close to Rajkot, Pankaj Udhas was born into a landlord family, the Charan family. Over the course of his career, Pankaj Udhas released several successful songs, such as Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, Aur Ahista, and Chitthi Aayi Hai. In the realm of music, his passing has created a big vacuum.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.