Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Dies at 72 Due to Prolonged Illness

New Delhi: Singer Pankaj Udhas, known for his exemplary work in the world of music, dies at 72. The singer was suffering from illness when he breathed his last.

New Delhi: Singer Pankaj Udhas, known for his exemplary work in the world of music, died at 72 on Monday. The singer was battling a prolonged illness when he breathed his last. His daughter Nayaab Udhas took to social media to confirm the news of his passing away. In a now-viral Instagram post, she released an official statement from the Udhas family and wrote, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nayaab Udhas (@nayaabudhas)

