Pankaj Udhas’ Last Social Media Post Shows He Stopped Interacting With Fans Months Before His Death – Check

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas' would love to share his life experiences with his fans on social media. However, he stopped doing all of it from the last few months.

New Delhi: Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness. The singer was 72 when he breathed his last. Known for his tremendous contribution to the world of classical singing, Udhas was known for his light-hearted creations which would talk about love and loss. While details about his illness are not known yet, he was away from social media for a long time.

Udhas would love to share his life’s anecdotes on social media and would actively post on Instagram and Facebook. However, he stopped posting after November last year. Udhas was away from social media for the last three months. The last time he posted anything on social media was when he wished his fans the best on the festival of Diwali. “May the festival of lights bring you new hopes and new dreams.

May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your life and banish all darkness. Wishing you a prosperous and healthy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring you peace and joy. Wishing you a Diwali filled with sweet treats and good memories (sic),” he had written online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Udhas (@pankajkudhas)

Udhas is survived by his two daughters – Nayaab and Reva Udhaas, and his wife Farida Udhas. He dedicated his entire life to singing and it was only recently that he started interacting with his audience. Many of his songs like ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’ among others found a new audience via Instagram reels and he would love to recognise people sharing their experiences on his numbers.

Udhas was conferred with Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award in 2016. His song ‘Chitthi Ayi Hai’ from the movie ‘Naam’ became an iconic number and a part of pop culture. His exemplary work in the world of Ghazals and playback singing is for the ages. May his soul rest in peace!

