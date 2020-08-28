Bollywood singer Papon’s mother and noted Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Thursday. She was 72. Archana was undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke on July 14. As per the reports in HT, the late singer’s last rites were performed at Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati by Papon with full state honours. Also Read - Coronavirus in Assam: State's First Sero Survey Launched in Guwahati as Tally Nears 90,000 Mark

One of the relatives said that her situation had deteriorated over the last few days. Archana Mahanta used to perform along with her husband and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Khagen Mahanta, who had died in June 2014. Also Read - Centre Grants Proposal to Lease Out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram Airports in PPP Model



Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said paid condolences to the family and said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members and join all her well-wishers in prayers for the departed soul.

A few days ago, Papon shared a post while visiting his mom in the hospital. He wrote, “Another day to the hospital. It’s been more than a month now! Maa is still fighting her condition and fighting well! Thank you all for your prayers and we are patiently waiting for her to come back to her self! 🙏🏼”

Archana is survived by a daughter and son Papon.