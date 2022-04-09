Mumbai: TV actors and couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are often the talk of the town with their adorable PDA. The two who met and fell in love on the Bigg Boss 15 never fail to amaze us with their unmissable chemistry. TejRan as profoundly called by their fans can’t get enough of the couple. The pair that enjoys a massive fan base was spotted at former Bigg Boss 15 Nishant Bhat’s birthday celebration. Apart from their mushy affection for each other, there’s something else that caught our attention. Karan Kundrra has had his sights on Tejasswi Prakash since they arrived at the place. He assisted her in exiting the vehicle and maintained his arm around her the entire time like a protective boyfriend. The videos from the last night have made several rounds on the internet adoring the gesture.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Enjoy Mushy Moments as Naagin 6 Actress Joins Her Man in a Green Saree - Check Viral Pics And Videos

Tejasswi wore a mustard yellow co-ord outfit that she looked lovely in. To complete the appearance, she applied bronze makeup and arranged her hair in a beautiful wavy pattern. The Naagin 6 actor kept her accessories to a minimum. Karan, on the other hand, wore a glitzy golden blazer with a white shirt and black pants. Also Read - TejRan Fans go Gaga as Karan Kundrra Says He's in 'Committed Relationship' on Lock Upp

Take a look at Karan-Tejasswi’s videos from last night:

Karan can be seen escorting his lady love from the car as they’re surrounded by the paps in the first video while in the other two, Lock Upp jailer Karan and Tejasswi can’t seem to get enough of each other. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Looks Ravishing in Stunning Black Sequin Gown With Plunging Neckline at Awards- See Pics

TejRan fans bombarded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the couple. They also stormed the comment section with ‘evil eyes of Tejran.’ Many of their followers dropped heart and fire emojis adoring the PDA. One of the users wrote, “Omg look at the craze. the Tejran era.” While another wrote, ” powerful couple all india the famous tejran only tejran.” Others hailed their chemistry and called them King and Queen.

