Paps Ask Dilip Joshi ‘Babita Ji Kahan Hai’ And He Answers in Full Jethalal Style – Watch Hilarious Video

TMKOC actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal shared a hilarious moment with paparazzi at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception. Watch video.

Paps Ask Dilip Joshi 'Babita Ji Kahan Hai' And He Answers in Full Jethalal Style - Watch Hilarious Video (credits: Viralbhayani)

The star of TMKOC, Dilip Joshi, is famously known for playing the role of Jethalal in the popular Hindi sitcom. The actor recently shared a hilarious moment with the paparazzi that has been making rounds on the internet. The video showed Dilip enjoying a rib-tickling moment when the paps inquired about Babita Ji’s whereabouts.

‘Babita Ji Kidhar Hai?’ Ask Paparazzi Here’s How Dilip Joshi Responded

The actor was present at the wedding reception of Aamir Khan’s daughter where he got clicked by the paps. A video shared by a paparazzo account is making headlines on social media, where photographers can be heard playfully asking, “Jetha Ji Babita Ji kidhar hai? (Jetha Ji, where is Babita Ji?) (sic).” To this, Dilip Joshi quickly replied, “Apne ghar pe aur kahan (She’s at home, where else) (sic).” This incident took place at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception, and fans are finding it quite amusing. Munmun Dutta is famous for portraying the character of Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the two are known for their chemistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Dilip Joshi’s Professional Front

Dilip Joshi’s entry into the entertainment industry has proven himself to be a highly talented actor. Throughout his career, he has appeared in several hit Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and the iconic Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Before his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he also had roles in various TV shows, including Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, and others.

Disha Vakani a.k.a Dayaben Returns To TMKOC Sets

Recently, a picture of Disha Vakani from the set of TMKOC went viral. Dayaben, one of the most beloved characters on the show, has finally made a return to the set. Disha’s iconic character had been absent from the show for more than six years. The actor, who portrayed the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in Asit Kumar Modi’s sitcom, went on maternity leave in 2017 and never returned. Things seem to be changing now.

