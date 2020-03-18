Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has been accused of not paying dues to fashion designers for the clothes he wore inside the house. However, the actor has finally revealed his side of the story where he said it was a ‘barter deal’. The two stylists were building their profile and the clothes were not even proper. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Rumoured Couple Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra Step Out in Mumbai to Distribute Food, Video Goes Viral

In a recent interview to SpotboyE, Paras Chhabra spoke in his defence, "I am not going to pay them as somewhere I feel their intentions are not clear. If it was clear between us before I went inside the house that we will work on a courtesy basis, then what is the money they are asking for? But my mother is telling me paise dekar khatam kar (My mom is telling me to pay and close the matter)."

Paras has revealed his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri had paid them a sum of Rs 1 lakh without his knowledge. He said, "If I would have been out and the stylists would have asked for money I would have straightaway said, 'No' as it was a free deal."

Paras acknowledged he’ll repay Akansha’s money nonetheless will not pay the designers a single paise.

Revealing about the missing items while returning back the clothes, Paras said, “When I am locked inside the house and sending the complete thing back every week as that’s how we used to function, how would I know chize kaise missing hai? Aadhe se zyada kapde to main pehanta bhi nahi tha aise hi bhej deta tha. They used to send me Kurta Payjama jo main pehnta bhi nahi. Mujhe nahi pata Akanksha ne kyun zabardasti ye paise pay kiye hain aur ab ye stylists ko peeche laga diya hai. I will clear the due to Akanksha but not Taashi and the other girl for sure.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Paras is currently seen in Colors TV’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill.