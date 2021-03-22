Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 was one of the snooze-fest shows from its beginning in October 2020 to end in February 2021. There were contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. In the second last week, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra entered the house to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was playing as a proxy player of Eijaz Khan. After the show got over, Devoleena slammed Paras for not supporting her as he was sent by the makers to support her. She bashed him with words like ‘girgit’ and ‘kala daag’. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Top 4 Finalists Revealed? Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukha Priya, and Ashish Kulkarni Perform at ITA Awards

Recently, Paras Chhabra reacted to Devoleena's comments and called her 'aastin ka saanp' for showing fake personality. While speaking to E-Times, Paras told: "I know she spoke against me. Ye toh wahi baat hogayi na Aise logon ko aastin ka saanp kehte hain, joh aap ko humesha dussne ke liye ready hote hain. When I entered the Bigg Boss 14 house she was all excited, she was shouting, yelling 'ye my friend has come' and she knows how I am. It was Devoleena who actually set a certain image of me in the minds of other contestants. She went and told everyone he's not trustworthy and he can do this and that. In fact, when I was going inside the house, lot of my fans messaged and told me that when she had got out and we were still inside the show in season 13, she would tweet nasty things about Mahira and me. I did not pay attention to it as she was fine with me during that time. I did not bother because people sometimes do stuff just to be in the news and grab headlines".

Paras Chhabra further revealed Devoleena's two different reactions after seeing him. He said, "But when I went inside this time and saw her two different reactions. On my face she was very happy, but she would talk rubbish in my absence. This shows how fake a person she is and by doing this she was showing her personality. Personally, I did not bother much because I had gone there to play Bigg Boss. Season 13 had given us so much love and appreciation. Ever since season 14 had started people were messaging me if I will be going inside, they all were asking me and hence I went inside. I feel Devoleena was just a medium. Agar woh nahi hoti toh shayad koi Aur contestant hoti… I went inside for fans. In fact, had I not gone inside, Devoleena would have got eliminated because she had told me herself that she had a three weeks contract. Because I went inside she stayed there for an extra week."

A day before Devoleena’s eviction, Paras was heard saying on Bigg Bos 14, “Mai karunga isko support? Tweet marti thi mere liye!” Jasmin Bhasin also nodded in agreement, adding, “She also tweeted against me but deleted those posts later.”

Bigg Boss 14 winner was Rubina Dilaik and the runner-up contestant was Rahul Vaidya.