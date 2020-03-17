Actor Paras Chhabra, who is currently seen in Colors TV’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has invited a new controversy to his name. As reported by an entertainment portal, two designers who supplied him clothes during his stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house have now claimed that the actor hasn’t paid them yet. While speaking to SpotboyE in their latest interview, the two women blamed Paras for keeping their payment. They alleged that the reality TV show star refused to pay them money saying he has still not received his prize money from Bigg Boss and once he gets the amount, he will issue the payments. Also Read - Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill's ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ to go Off Air Owing to Poor Ratings?

The designers further claimed that Paras used their clothes and returned them in a damaged condition. They were quoted saying, “It is extremely unprofessional. Every time he says mere GST issues chal rahe hain, hence I haven’t got my prize money of Bigg Boss 13 and shall pay you only when I get it.” The designers added that even Paras’ nightwear was arranged by them and they have billed the actor for their worn-out condition. Also Read - Paras Chhabra Takes Dancing Tips From His Date on TV Show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Video Goes Viral

The two women went on to say that they felt annoyed when Paras said he didn’t like the clothes sent to him in the show. They objected to the statement saying if the actor didn’t like the outfits, he shouldn’t have worn them. “It is not that we didn’t have any contact with him when he was inside the Bigg Boss house. His manager was in touch with us. But, he never complained, he never told us that Paras was unhappy with our stuff. So obviously, he was fine with it,” they told the portal. Also Read - Baarish Song Out: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma's Romantic Track is For All The Broken Hearts

The designers also said Paras’ ex-girlfriend Akansha Puri used to send outfits for him inside the show. However, after they broke up, nothing can be traced and no amount of money has been returned.