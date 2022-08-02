Paras Kalnawat Breaks Silence on Uorfi Javed’s Comment: TV actor Paras Kalnawat has been making the headlines ever since he was ousted from the popular daily show Anupamaa. According to the producers, the actor was shown the exit door for breaking the terms of the agreement and accepting the role in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. The TV actor rose to fame with his portrayal of Anupamaa’s younger son, Samar. In the midst of all of this, Paras responded to Urfi aka Uorfi Javed‘s accusations.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Calls Bapuji 'Bhishma Pitamah', Gets Standing Ovation From #MaAn Fans | Anupama Written Update, August 2

For those who are unaware, Uorfi and Paras were coworkers at Meri Durga and briefly dated. In prior interviews, Uorfi alleged that Paras is a 'possessive' individual and that he persuaded the Anupamaa producers not to cast her for a role in Rajan Shahi's show. Paras spoke out in response to these claims, telling India Forums, "There should be some kind of aggression in me to retaliate. I don't carry any hard feelings for anyone. If I have a problem with someone, I would go up front and speak to that person rather than speaking anything bad about them."

"When I see people speaking about me I take it very calmly. I think to myself that if this person is finding happiness by saying all this about me, I'd rather find happiness in their happiness. All this does not affect me at all, " he added.

Samar Aka Paras Kalnawat Bids Adieu to Anupamaa

Meanwhile, Paras Kalnawat explained his version of the events leading up to Anupamaa‘s replacement. The actor summarized his experience of being a part of the show in a lengthy message that he uploaded alongside a reel on his Instagram. Paras claimed that he was dissatisfied with the unit and that Anupamaa had turned into a nightmare for him.

