Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 10: Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela's film suffers big due to controversy and negative reviews, total stands at Rs...

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 10: Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleelas film suffers big due to controversy and negative reviews, total stands at Rs...

Parasakthi box office collection Day 10 sees a sharp decline as Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela starrer suffers due to controversy and negative reviews with total earnings slowing down.

The journey of Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi at the box office has entered a crucial phase. After showing promise during its first week, the film has now started to slow down. Audience curiosity that initially drove footfalls seems to be settling, especially after strong reactions surfaced online.

While the film managed to stay steady for several days, the impact of mixed reviews and controversy is now clearly visible in its daily earnings. As the film completed ten days in theatres, trade watchers closely tracked its weekday performance to understand where it truly stands.

How much did Parasakthi rake in so far?

On Day 10, Parasakthi collected around Rs 80 lakhs India net, based on early estimates. This drop came after a decent weekend push and is considered typical for a weekday. With this addition, the film’s total collection now stands at approximately Rs 49.45 crore.

The movie performed fairly well during its opening week, earning Rs 36.25 crore in the first seven days. Day 7 alone brought in a strong Rs 5 crore. Day 8 followed with Rs 4.85 crore, while Day 9 saw a decline to Rs 2.65 crore. Day 10 slowed further, but the film is now just a step away from crossing the Rs 50 crore mark.

The low theatre occupancy

Occupancy numbers show that audience turnout has weakened. On Day 10, the overall Tamil occupancy was 13.71 percent. Morning shows opened at 11.51 percent. Afternoon shows improved slightly to 13.64 percent. Evening shows reached 14.18 percent, while night shows performed best at 15.52 percent. These figures indicate that while interest still exists, it is limited to selective shows and locations.

The reaction of fans

Social media reactions have been divided. While some appreciated the ambition, many viewers felt the emotional depth was lacking. Criticism also surfaced regarding historical representation, with some questioning the creative liberties taken in portraying sensitive events on the other hand negative campaigning against the film has also become a sole reason for its poor numbers.

More about Parasakthi

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role as Chezhiyan. Ravi Mohan plays the antagonist Thirunaadan, also known as Thiru. Sreeleela appears as Ratnamala, a non-Tamil radio presenter. Atharvaa plays Chinnadurai, while Guru Somasundaram and Chetan appear as M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai respectively.

Set in Tamil Nadu in 1965, the film follows two brothers caught in the middle of the Anti-Hindi Imposition agitations. The story is inspired by real events and explores language politics and identity.

