Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 3: Sivakarthikeyan starrer fails to pass its 1st Monday test, earns under Rs 2 crore

Parasakthi sees another drop at the box office on Day 3 as Sivakarthikeyan’s film fails its first Monday test.

The Tamil political drama Parasakthi has seen a noticeable slowdown at the box office as it completed its first Monday in theatres. After a strong opening weekend the film struggled to maintain momentum on a weekday which has raised questions about its long-term run. The early trend suggests that audience turnout dipped sharply once the weekend ended.

Parasakthi box office performance so far

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara Parasakthi opened to solid numbers during its first two days. The film benefited from strong initial interest driven by its political theme and star cast. However the real test came on its first Monday when collections dropped significantly compared to the opening days.

Parasakthi day 3 numbers

On Day 3 which marked the film’s first Monday Parasakthi earned around Rs 1.98 crore nett in India as per early estimates. Some trade reports also indicate that the figure remained under Rs 2 crore reflecting a sharp fall from the weekend. On its opening day Parasakthi collected Rs 12.5 crore followed by Rs 10.1 crore on Day 2. With this the total India nett collection after three days now stands at Rs 24.58 crore. The steep decline on Monday indicates that the film failed to pass its first weekday test at the box office.

Theatre occupancy on first Monday

The overall Tamil occupancy for Parasakthi on Monday stood at around 18.05 percent. Morning and afternoon shows saw limited footfall while evening shows showed only slight improvement. These numbers are considerably lower than what the film recorded over the weekend.

More about Parasakthi

Parasakthi is a politically charged film that focuses on Tamil Nadu’s resistance to Hindi imposition. Sivakarthikeyan plays a grounded and restrained role as a coal tosser working with the Indian Railways. His character becomes indirectly drawn into a larger political movement that impacts his family and surroundings.

Atharvaa Murali plays his younger brother whose decision to actively participate in protests creates internal conflict at home. The film also stars Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela in key roles adding depth to the narrative.

