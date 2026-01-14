Home

Entertainment

Parasakthi box office collection day 4: Amid multiple controversies, Sivakarthikeyan starrer witnesses sharp decline, total collection stands at Rs...

Parasakthi box office collection day 4: Amid multiple controversies, Sivakarthikeyan starrer witnesses sharp decline, total collection stands at Rs…

Parasakthi box office collection day 4 shows a sharp decline in earnings as Sivakarthikeyan, Sudha Kongara’s film faces multiple controversies while the total collection reaches the latest mark.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi entered theatres with strong expectations and a solid opening, but the momentum has not lasted long. Just four days into its release, the film has begun to show clear signs of slowing down at the Indian box office. Audience turnout has dipped steadily, and daily earnings have dropped sharply compared to the opening day figures.

Box office collection till Day 4

Parasakthi opened well on its first day, collecting Rs 12.5 crore nett in India. On Day 2, the film saw a noticeable decline and earned Rs 10.10 crore. The fall became steeper on Day 3 when collections dropped to around Rs 3 crore.

According to early estimates, Day 4 added only Rs 2.40 crore to the tally. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at approximately Rs 28 crore nett in India. On Tuesday, the film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of about 17.18 percent, indicating reduced footfall across theatres.

Budget pressure and box office concerns

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi faces mounting pressure to recover costs. With collections slowing down early in its run, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can stabilise or continue to decline. The current trend suggests that strong weekday growth may be difficult without a turnaround in audience response.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Multiple setbacks for Parasakthi

A few days after release, Parasakthi became the centre of political controversy. The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress demanded a ban on the film, alleging that certain scenes were objectionable.

The organisation’s senior vice president Arun Bhaskar claimed the film distorted party history and showed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an incorrect manner. He also alleged that a Congress flag burning scene appeared in the film. The makers, however, included disclaimers stating that several sequences were fictional or construed.

Producer responds to backlash from Thalapathy Vijay fans

Producer Ramnath spoke out against what he described as unfair practices harming the film. He said that releasing alongside another film, including Thalapathy Vijay’s last outing Jana Nayagan directed by H Vinoth, should not justify attempts to sabotage Parasakthi. He clarified that the release date was locked well in advance and was never meant to provoke or clash with any other production.

He also pointed to negative online campaigns, claiming that old videos were circulated, ratings on ticketing platforms were manipulated, and political slogans were raised inside theatres. Screenshots shared by the team reportedly indicate coordinated attempts to lower public perception of the film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.