Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 9: Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela starrer holds strong despite mixed reviews, inches towards Rs 50 crore mark

Parasakthi starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela continues to perform steadily at the box office on Day 9, as now the film is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark.

Sivakarthikeyan’s historical political drama Parasakthi continues to draw audiences to theatres, maintaining a steady run even after its Pongal release. While it has not seen a major surge in collections, the film remains consistent, showing that viewers are still engaging with the story and performances.

How much did the film rake in on Day 9?

On Day 9, Parasakthi earned an estimated Rs 1.76 crore across India, taking its total net collection to Rs 47.86 crore. The numbers indicate that the film is holding its own despite mixed reviews and stiff competition at the box office. The Sunday occupancy in Tamil Nadu stood at 30.11 percent, with morning shows opening at 17.66 percent, afternoon shows picking up to 37.18 percent, and evening shows maintaining steady momentum at 35.48 percent.

The audience reception and controversy related to Parasakthi

Critical response to Parasakthi has been mixed. Some reviewers praised the film for its historical intent, performances and effort to engage viewers with a sensitive chapter of Tamil Nadu history. Others highlighted issues with pacing, screenplay structure and narrative clarity. On social media and film forums, viewers have expressed divided opinions, questioning the emotional impact and coherence of certain historical sequences.

Beyond reviews, the film has sparked political controversy. The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress criticized certain scenes, claiming the depiction of historical events such as Hindi-only forms in post offices and Indira Gandhi’s visit to Coimbatore in 1965 are inaccurate and not based on documented facts.

More about Parasakthi

Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures, Parasakthi revisits the politically charged 1965 anti-Hindi imposition protests in Tamil Nadu. The film follows two brothers caught in the midst of social and political turmoil, exploring how personal and political conflicts intertwine during turbulent times.

The ensemble cast features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, with Atharvaa and Ravi Mohan in pivotal roles. Sreeleela makes her Tamil debut, bringing freshness to the film, while supporting performances by Guru Somasundaram and Basil Joseph add depth to the story.

