Mumbai: South Korean actor Park So-dam, who played one of the lead roles in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer and has undergone surgery. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old South Korean actor's agency, Artist Company, released a statement to South Korean media that Park had been diagnosed with cancer following a regular health check and that she has undergone surgery. They also mentioned that she will not be joining promotions for her upcoming film Special Delivery. The film is set to premiere on January 12.

The statement read, "Actress Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer from her regular health examination, and she completed surgery following the doctor's recommendation. As the long-awaited Special Delivery is soon premiering, actress Park So Dam is very disappointed that she cannot be together with fans who have waited and shown support."

It further added, "Although actress Park So Dam cannot participate in Special Delivery promotions, she is cheering on the Special Delivery premiere. We once again express gratitude to the Special Delivery actors and production team who are also overcoming a difficult situation together with everyone who supports Special Delivery and actress Park So Dam."

Wishing for her speedy recovery!