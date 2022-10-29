Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Baby: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace a new chapter of their life. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in June this year, is currently over the top. Initially, it was reported that Alia Bhatt will give birth in mid-November, it has since been revealed that the actual date will probably fall between November 20 and 30. Brahmastra actor’s due date would probably fall close to her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, which is on November 28. But to date, there has been no formal confirmation, according to the E-Times.Also Read - 'RRR' Wins Best International Film Award at Saturn Awards, Rajamouli Reacts

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhat had previously told News18 in an interview that she was delighted to become a maasi. She stated that the entire Bhatt family is looking forward to welcoming the new member into the family. She said, "Alia is the first among us, siblings, who will be welcoming a baby. There is a vibe of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation. We are waiting to meet the new member of our family. It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that."

The Kapoor family organised a baby shower for mom-to-be Alia Bhatt earlier this month, and close friends and family, including Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor, and grandmother Neila Devi, attended. Shaheen Bhatt and Alia's mother Soni Razdan both attended the memorable occasion. Later, a number of photos from the baby shower event that featured expecting mother Alia Bhatt posing in a stunning bright yellow attire went viral on social media.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starred in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film earned mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Alia will make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stones. She collaborated with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

