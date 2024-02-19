Parents-to-be Varun And Natasha Leave For Goa, Fans Say ‘Humara VD Bada Ho Gaya Hai’ – WATCH

Home

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal made their first ever public appearance soon after their pregnancy announcement on Sunday. The parents-to-be reached Goa to attend Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were spotted at the airports in Mumbai and Goa on Monday morning. Varun looked as sharp as ever wearing blue trousers and a t-shirt. He completed his uber-cool appearance with a pair of sneakers and a cap. However, it was mom-to-be Natasha that took away the limelight. Dalal, who wore a monochrome outfit that covered her baby bump, exuded an unreal glow. Varun and Natasha’s airport appearance marks their first public appearance after their first kid announcement on Sunday. This marks their first public appearance after the announcement. Varun and Natasha took a plane from Mumbai to Goa for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa wedding on February 21st. Several other celebs like Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday and several others are expected to reach the popular wedding destination.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha’s video went viral in no time. Their fans dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Humara VD ab bada hogaya hai.” Another user wrote, “Cutest couple ❤️❤️❤️😍 (sic).”

Several users dropped congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be.

