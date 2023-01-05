Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence on His ‘Cook Fish For Bengalis’ Remark: ‘What I Said Was Misconstrued’

Paresh Rawal has finally clarified his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark and said that his intention was not to hurt anyone.

Paresh Rawal Reacts to His ‘Cook Fish’ Remark: Paresh Rawal has finally reacted to his controversial ‘cook fish’ for Bengalis remark. The veteran actor clarified on his previous statement which sparked a lot of controversy and outrage. Now, Paresh Rawal has said that it ‘was a slip of the tongue’ and what he said was ‘misconstrued’. As reported by PTI, the actor had said, “Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?”.

PARESH RAWAL CLARIFIES HIS ‘COOK FISH’ REMARK FOR BENGALIS

Paresh Rawal opened up on his remark and told, “It was a slip of the tongue, and what I said was misconstrued. I genuinely didn’t mean any harm to anybody. It hurts me to know that Bengali people whose art, cinema and literature I look up to, misunderstood me.” The actor also plays a Bengali narrator in Anant Mahadevan’s The Storyteller inspired by Satyajit Ray’s short story, Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro.

Paresh Rawal will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada. He is also working in Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2.

