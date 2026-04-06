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Paresh Rawal calls social media a puking pot, slams toxicity amid Dhurandhar 2 debate; Admits even he gets angry...

Paresh Rawal calls social media a ‘puking pot’, slams toxicity amid Dhurandhar 2 debate; Admits ‘even he gets angry…

Paresh Rawal opens up on toxic online culture, urges users to spread positivity and avoid personal attacks.

In a time when social media debates turn heated in seconds, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has spoken up, and he’s not holding back. Known for his strong opinions online, the actor recently reflected on the growing negativity across platforms and urged users to rethink how they speak to and about others. His message is simple but powerful: just because you can say something online doesn’t mean you should.

In a recent interaction, Rawal described social media in a way that quickly grabbed attention. He admitted that while platforms like X allow people to express freely, they often become spaces filled with unnecessary hate. He said, “I am trying to improve myself. In my opinion, social media is like a puking pot. It says what it wants to say. It should not be like that. Negativity should not spread. You have no right to say anything about anyone. Even if you are sure that the person is wrong, you have no right to criticise or demean them or tarnish their image. But I am saying all these things, and I am listening to myself. And I have done very little.”

His honesty about his own role in online conversations adds another layer to the discussion; it’s not just about others, but self-awareness too.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal urges positivity on social media, says, “It should not be a platform to demean others.” (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BP2O6xQ7EX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2026

Paresh Rawal said, ‘I get angry, but I know where to draw the line’

Rawal also admitted that he does react emotionally at times, especially when discussions online get intense. But he made it clear that there’s a boundary he never crosses. He shared, “Sometimes when I get angry, I get angry. But still, I keep a limit on it. I never abuse. Social media is a good medium to spread positivity. If there is negativity, stay away from it.”

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It’s a reminder that disagreement doesn’t have to turn into disrespect, something often forgotten in fast-moving online spaces.

Recent online spat over ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Interestingly, Rawal himself was part of a recent online exchange. A radio jockey had shared a sarcastic video reviewing Dhurandhar 2, calling it the “best review.” This didn’t go down well with the actor. He replied sharply, saying, “Your job as a stupid reporter is secured. Nobody wants it (sic).” The RJ quickly responded, clarifying her profession and hitting back at Rawal, turning it into a brief but noticeable online spat.

This isn’t the first time Rawal has reacted strongly to criticism. When Dhurandhar released, he had also taken a dig at film critic Anupama Chopra over her review of the film.

While the debate started with films and reviews, Rawal’s words touch a much larger issue: how people interact online today. His comments bring back an important question: can social media be a space for honest opinions without turning toxic?

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