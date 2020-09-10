The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed veteran actor Paresh Rawal as the new chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD). The school made the announcement about its new chairman through a tweet. “We are glad to inform ‘Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india.’ NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights,” stated the NSD tweet. Paresh Rawal will be taking over the position of chairman from prominent theatre artist Arjun Deo Charan who is chairing it at present. Also Read - Paresh Rawal Suggets Calling Army, Police As 'Heroes' & Actors As 'Entertainers'; Twitter Agrees

In 2014, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for his contributions to the entertainment industry. In 1994, he won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Woh Chokri & Sir.

Paresh Rawal has ventured into comedy, with hits such as Andaz Apna Apna, Chachi 420, Hera Pheri, Nayak, Aankhen, Awara Paagal Deewana, Hungama, Hulchul, Deewane Huye Paagal, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Bhagam Bhag, Malamaal Weekly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome, One Two Three, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, OMG – Oh My God!, Welcome Back, Dharam Sankat Mein, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and Made in China.