Paresh Rawal Summoned by Kolkata Police Over ‘Cook Fish For Bengalis’ Remark

Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal has been summoned on December 12 by Kolkata Police over his controversial “cook fish for Bengalis” remark at a rally ahead of Gujarat election, ANI reported. The veteran actor was booked following a complaint by CPI(M) Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim, who accused Rawal of making the speech “to provoke riots” and “destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country”.

After Md Salim submitted a complaint against Rawal at the Taltala police station on December 1, a case was registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (whoever deliberately or wantonly causes or provokes any riot), 153B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (intentional interest with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause) of the Indian Penal Code. In his complaint, Salim said the insinuation made in the speech by Rawal was bound to arouse feelings of hatred and ill will among other communities against Bengalis, IANS reported.

As a large number of Bengalis live outside West Bengal, Salim said there was a possibility of them being “prejudicially targeted” because of the “vicious” remarks made by Rawal.

The controversy erupted after last week, speaking at a rally in Gujarat’s Valsad, Rawal had said, “Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?”

After his comments went viral, the veteran actor tendered an apology.

“Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis cook and eat fish. But, to be clear, I meant illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya. However, if I have offended your thoughts and views, I sincerely apologise,” Rawal had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took a dig at Rawal with a tweet, saying, “Actually Kemchcho Slapstickman need not have appologised. The 2nd part of ‘Cook Fish like Bengalis is Have Brains like Bengalis’. Most Nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy….”

