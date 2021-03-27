Mumbai: After Satish Kaushik, Bollywood’s veteran actor Paresh Rawal tested positive a few days after getting vaccinated. On Friday night, the Hera Pheri actor took to his Twitter handle to confirm the same. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested”, wrote the actor. Several co-actors of Paresh Rawal, including actors Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey and filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, wished the actor a speedy recovery. Also Read - Maharashtra: Weekend Lockdown Imposed in Kalyan-Dombivli From Today Till Further Order, Essential Services Allowed

Paresh Rawal had received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this month. The actor took to his social media accounts to post a picture of himself flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre. “V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front-line Health care workers and The Scientists. Thanks, @narendramodi,” the star wrote alongside the picture.

Several Bollywood celebrities had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus including Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Kaushik too got covid after being vaccinated. He was rushed to the hospital for better health care.

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,513 Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload in the country’s financial capital is 3,85,628. The death toll reached 11,629. The Maharashtra government has said that a night curfew would be imposed across the state from 28 March. The order will come into effect in entire Maharashtra from Sunday night.