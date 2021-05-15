Mumbai: Paresh Rawal has responded to his death rumours in a witty way. The actor took to Twitter responding to hoaxes and wrote, “Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am…!”. Also Read - Paresh Rawal Tests Positive For Coronavirus Days After Getting First COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Paresh Rawal’s response came after a post was shared on social media claiming that the actor breathed his last on Friday morning at 7 AM. This post also had a picture of Paresh Rawal surrounded by candles. Also Read - Toofaan Teaser: Farhan Akhtar Smashes a Powerful Punch in a Striking First Promo

Hera Pheri actor is not the first one who has fallen prey to death hoaxes on social media. Just a few days back even television’s Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna quashed the rumours about his death and said that he is ‘perfectly alright’. “I have come here to tell you that I am perfectly alright. I was asked to refute these rumours and that is what I want to do. I am perfectly alright and I have your blessings,” he said. Earlier this year, even Lucky Ali’s death rumours also went viral on social media. The singer addressed the same and said that he is ‘resting at home’. “Hi Everyone. Just addressing the rumours. I’m alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protects us all during this devastating time,” he wrote on social media.

In March this year, Paresh took to social media informing his fans that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, days after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal will be next seen in ‘Hungama 2’.