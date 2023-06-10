Home

Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Venue Confirmed? Here’s What We Know

According to reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding will be an intimate affair. Close friends and family will attend it.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged last month.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a dreamy and intimate ceremony last month. Let’s just say the photos made it clear that they were made for each other. The couple is now looking to tie the knot by the end of the year, as per reports. While speculation around the couple’s wedding date persists, the venue of the ceremony is yet to be confirmed as well. Now, we seem to have some news on this front. Apparently, the couple is interested in a luxurious property in Udaipur which has been the destination for many high-profile weddings.

Speculations are rife that the Parineeti and Raghav will get hitched at the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. The luxurious venue is located on the banks of Lake Pichola and has a beautiful view of the lake along with huge gardens.

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding To Be Held in Rajasthan?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were earlier spotted in Rajasthan, presumably on the hunt for a wedding venue. Several celebrity couples like Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas and Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani got married in Rajasthan.

According to an India Today report, the wedding will be an intimate affair that close friends and family will attend. It has also been reported that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are likely to set the wedding date between September and November. The two have not yet confirmed the rumours.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha At WTC Final

Ahead of the festivities, the couple has been spotted together several times. On Friday, June 9, Parineeti and Raghav were clicked at the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval. The viral picture shows them enjoying the game. While Parineeti donned an all-white outfit with a green coat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader went for an all-blue look consisting of a blue sweater shirt and a pair of pants.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged on May 13 this year. The dreamy event took place at Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Among the attendees were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Citadel star Priyanka Chopra, who is Parineeti’s cousin.

