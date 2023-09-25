Home

Parineeti Chopra as New Bride Flaunts Her Sindoor in Pink Manish Malhotra Saree – First Pic From Wedding Out

Parineeti Chopra as Parineeti Chadha, wife of Raghav Chadha, looked gorgeous at her wedding reception in her pink net shimmery saree by Manish Malhotra. See first photo here.

Parineeti and Raghav's first pic as man and wife from reception

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, looked gorgeous as a newly married bride. Parineeti looked gorgeous in her pink net shimmery saree by Manish Malhotra, while Raghav chose to wear a black tuxedo. After the couple got married, our eyes were glued to the screen to see their first photo as a man and wife. A photo from the reception night has gone viral that was clicked by one of the guests at The Leela Palace.

Parineeti bedazzled in a pink saree that has extended and dramatic sleeves. The saree has a golden piping on the sides. She paired it with a heavy intricate, gold neckpiece and matching earrings. The wedding ceremony was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Raghav and Parineeti as man and wife:

Earlier in the afternoon, the baraatis arrived on a boat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were spotted making their way to the wedding ceremony. Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. Parineeti’s cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding a miss. However, Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra attended the wedding.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

