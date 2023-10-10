Home

Mumbai: Newlywed Parineeti Chopra arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday marking her first appearance as a new bride after her wedding to Raghav Chadha. She was spotted by the paps as soon as she made an exit at the airport. Dressed in an all-black outfit with pink choora and sindoor on her forehead, paparazzi asked her ‘Jiju kaise hai?’ (How is Raghav Chadha?). Parineeti while moving towards her car laughed, blushed, and replied, “Bilkul theek hai (He’s fine).”

Paparazzi often call celebs by their name and when celebs marry, they start saying ‘bhabhi’. In Parineeti’s case, Raghav is an outsider (from politics), they called him Jiju. In fact, when Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas, paps started calling him Nick Jiju.

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra shared a video of her post-wedding rituals at Raghav Chadha’s home on her social media handle. She took to her Instagram stories and posted the video filmed by Fourfold Pictures, a visual storytelling and wedding editorials photography company. The video of the traditional customs after Parineeti’s marriage to Raghav was recorded in the short video. She expressed gratitude towards Fourfold Pictures for capturing the essence of her bond with her in-laws in the heartwarming video. She also wrote a sweet caption thanking Raghav’s mother and family members for the grand welcome. “The best family ever”, she captioned.

