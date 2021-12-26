Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra will now join filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as co-judges on the talent reality show Hunarbaaz. Ishaqzaade‘s lead becomes emotional in a teaser for the show while listening to a contestant’s narrative about struggling in Mumbai.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Desires Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan at Her Swayamvar; Here's What KJo Said

A participant does risky acts on a high pole while the song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil plays in the background, according to a preview shared by Voot for the upcoming episode. He's also seen talking about his days in Mumbai when he was struggling.

He claims, "After arriving in Mumbai, I had a lot of difficulties. I resided under a tree since I didn't have anywhere else to go. I was hoping that someone would give me food or money so that I could return home."

Parineeti lost control of her emotions and sobbed uncontrollably. “Jo bahut sachhe log hote hain na, mera dil toot jata hai (It tears my heart when I come across such individuals),” she cried. She was consoled by Karan Johar.

The Girl on the Train star recently completed 10 years in Bollywood shared a heartfelt note on Instagram about her TV debut. She wrote, “I have always been aware of my love for TV. I’m most comfortable on stage with a live audience and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit. Now the challenge was to just find the right show. I am happy to announce that I will joining the jury at the judges table with the original veterans of this world – Karan and Mithun Da. I’m excited to go on this journey with them and combining 2 of my long time dreams – having fun with and learning from the both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country(sic).”

Watch this space for more updates.