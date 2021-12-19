Parineeti Chopra Slams Talent Show: With the reality show Hunarbaaz, actor Parineeti Chopra will shortly make her television debut. However, the Ishaqzaade fame made waves before the programme when she took to her official Twitter account to criticise a talent competition for including her as a judge. According to the Twitter handle of Fun Kids India, a web channel for kids, Pari will be on the judging panel of one of the tournaments. Parineeti Chopra labelled it a “sham” and stated that she will not be appearing on the show.Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Gets Support From SS Rajamouli For Release In South Languages

The actor who was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar shared a screenshot of a tweet from Fun Kids India on Saturday. The organisers identified Parineeti Chopra and Salim Merchant as judges for the kid's show in a now-deleted tweet. She captioned her tweet, "Absolute SHAM – I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way (sic)."

Take a look:

Absolute SHAM – I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HlTzVfuA5P — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 18, 2021



The organisers responded to the tweet by claiming that they had been in contact with the actor's management for a long time and that they want to meet her in person as well. Parineeti's fans immediately stepped up to support her and criticise the organisation for dragging her name into it.

In terms of work, the actor will appear in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani will also star in the film. In addition, Parineeti Chopra will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film ‘Animal,’ which will be released on Dussehra 2022.

Watch this space for more updates on Parineeti Chopra!