Parineeti Chopra dedicated a romantic song to Raghav Chadha in a mushy video from their engagement which is breaking the internet. - Watch

Parineeti Chopra Gets a Kiss From Raghav Chadha: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are setting some major couple goals eve since they got engaged on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The duo was initially hesitant to talk about their wedding plans. However, after the ceremony and rituals were over, Parineeti and Raghav greeted and posed for the paparazzi. Parineeti’s brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra were seen distributing sweets to the media. Apart from the actor’s elder cousin Priyanka Chopra, many politicians also graced the occasion. In a viral mushy video, which is breaking the internet Parineeti is seen singing a romantic song for Raghav.

Before cutting a cake, Parineeti and Raghav were seen grooving to the romantic track Maahi from Kesari (2019). The Uunchai actor was also singing the song for the AAP leader in the mushy video. The couple was seen lost in each other as Raghav planted a kiss on Parineeti’s cheek. The newly engaged couple’s outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra who was also one of the guests at the close-knit yet grand event. Parineeti donned a blush pink suit with a subtly embroidered dupatta, while Raghav wore a sherwani in the same shade of blush pink. Priyanka had shared a couple of pictures from the inside ceremony as she took to her Instagram handle. She captioned her post as “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families❤️ so fun to catch up with the fam!” Parineeti also dropped some adorable pics from the engagement on Instagram and wrote “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻.” Anushka Sharma, who was her co-star in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, commented “❤️ congratulations ❤️.” Kapil Sharma wrote “Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav ❤️ lots of love n happiness always 😇 ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਖੁਸ਼ ਰੱਖੇ ❤️.”

Parineeti will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Capsule Gill.

