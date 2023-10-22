Home

Parineeti Chopra Gets Sweet Birthday Wish From Raghav Chadha: ‘You Light up my Life Superstar’

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha penned a poetic birthday post for his wife Parineeti Chopra on her special day.

Raghav Chadha’s Birthday Wish For Parineeti Chopra: Parineeti Chopra is receiving birthday wishes from her family, friends, relatives and fans. The actress is getting all the love on her special day. After elder cousin Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti’s better half Raghav Chadha took to his Instagram handle to wish her on her birthday. Raghav, known for his heartfelt and emotional posts had a sweet message for his wife. The Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue actress responded with a mushy caption on her husband’s post. Their fans and followers also melted as the duo is setting major couple goals with their virtual PDA.

RAGHAV CHADHA DEDICATES HEARTFELT NOTE TO PARINEETI CHOPRA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

PARINEETI CHOPRA REACTS TO RAGHAV CHADHA’S MUSHY POST ON HER BIRTHDAY

Raghav took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable 😊 You bring SO much joy into my world…On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are…Here’s to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey! @parineetichopra”. Parineeti commented, “Back at you, you amazing amazing human! 😍” For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2o23 at Udaipur. Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra attended the wedding. Parineeti’s cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding a miss. However, Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra attended the wedding. The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka also shared a sunkissed picture with her cousin and captioned her post as, “Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you’re surrounded by so much love and joy today and always.” Priyanka dons a yellow outfit in the picture. While Parineeti wore a white dress with Priyanka’s yellow hairband across her head.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA WISHES PARINEETI CHOPRA ON HER BIRTHDAY:

Parineeti was recently seen in Akshay Kumar’s survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue based on civil engineer Jaswant Singh Gill’s real-life story. She had last featured on Code Name Tiranga and Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade opposite Arjun Kapoor.

