Parineeti Chopra Holds Raghav Chadha’s Arms, Blushes as Couple Meets Paps After Their Engagement in Delhi – See Pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha meet paparazzi at Delhi's Kapurthala House as the duo makes their relationship official with an engagement ceremony on Saturday, May 13.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose for the paps (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their relationship official on Saturday. The couple engaged in a traditional ceremony at Delhi’s Kapurthala House. It was a small affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. After the ceremony, the newly-engaged duo came out to pose for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue and thanked the media for their love and support.

Raghav and Parineeti took to social media to drop lovely pictures from their engagement ceremony, flaunting their gorgeous rings. The duo chose to go minimal in their pastel Manish Malhotra outfits. It was a blush pink suit with a subtly embroidered dupatta for Parineeti while Raghav matched his sherwani in the same shade of blush pink. As they came out to pose for the paps, the couple looked all elated and couldn’t take their eyes off each other. Check out a few candid clicks of Parineeti-Raghav from their engagement ceremony here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

A few hours after the intimate function, Parineeti’s sister and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media and dropped a few inside photos from the traditional ceremony. In one photo, the soon-to-be bride and groom were clicked as they sat together with their heads covered during the ceremony. Other photos saw Priyanka catching up with her extended family members including Parineeti’s parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka was joined by her brother Siddharth Chopra at the event. Other Bollywood members who blessed the couple with their union were designer Manish Malhotra and singer Mika Singh. Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal and Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann among other big names from Raghav’s Aam Aadmi Party were also clicked at the function.

Raghav and Parineeti are reportedly getting married in October this year. The families have begun the wedding preparations. Unlike Priyanka’s big-fat Indian wedding, Parineeti’s is supposed to be a cozy family affair with small ceremonies and less extravaganza. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on #RaghNeeti’s wedding (as the internet has named them)!

