Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has recently confirmed her relationship with Raghav Chadha, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), by publicly exchanging rings. After months of speculation, the couple made their engagement official during a ceremony held on Saturday. Various videos and photos from the event have emerged on social media, offering a glimpse into their special moments. In the midst of this, an older video clip of Raghav during one of his Parliament sessions has gone viral, featuring him being advised on the topic of “first love” by the former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu.

In the video, Raghav Chadha is seen delivering a speech in Parliament. After concluding his speech, M. Venkaiah Naidu engages in a light-hearted conversation with the young politician. Naidu humorously remarks, “Raghav, in my opinion, love happens only once, right? It doesn’t happen twice or thrice, does it?” (Raghav, mere khayal se pyaar ek hi hota hai na. Ek baar, dusri baar, teesri baar, aisa toh nahi hota ? Nahi na? Pehla pyaar hi hota hai). His statement elicits laughter from the audience, and Raghav blushes in response.

You may like to read

Raghav then tells Naidu, “I am not that experienced, sir. Abhi jeevan mein itna anubhav nahi hua hai par acha hota hai. Jitna logon ne samjhaya hai.. (I haven’t gained that kind of experience in life yet but it is nice only. Whatever I have learnt from people..).” Naidu interrupts him and adds, “Pehla pyaar acha hota hai, wahi humesha rehna hai. Zindagi bhar (First love is nice. It will stay forever).”

The video went viral on social media, some found the conversation between the two politicians to be cute and some wondered if such kind of conversations are regular during parliamentary sessions. One of the comments on the video read, “😂😂😂😂😂😂hahaha pyar ka parliament….”. Another wrote, “The most handsome and cute politician ever”.