Home

Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra And Kiara Advani Share Their First Karwa Chauth Pics, Fans go All Hearts

Parineeti Chopra And Kiara Advani Share Their First Karwa Chauth Pics, Fans go All Hearts

Parineeti Chopra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Karwa Chauth fast and shared the photos from the celebrations on social media.

Bollywood celebs celebrate Karwa Chauth (Photo: Instagram - Parineeti, Sidharth)

Mumbai: It was the first Karwa Chauth celebration for many Bollywood celebs including Parineeti Chopra and Kiara Advani. Both the actors dressed up in bright-coloured suits and performed the rituals of the festival dedicated to a married couple. Parineeti and Raghav goofed around and shared glimpses of their whole day as Raghav tried to put henna on her hand.

Trending Now

For Parineeti, it was a fun day in the presence of her husband who posed with her for magical pictures and participated in the Karwa Chauth activities. The photos that she shared on Instagram exuded love in its purest, silliest form. The actor looked gorgeous in her red embroidered A-line suit and Raghav dressed up in his usual kurta-pyajama and a bandhgala jacket.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

For Kiara, simplicity took over everything else. The actor wore a bright pink suit with statement kundan earrings as she shared a glimpse of the chaand-watching ritual with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. The duo gazed into each other’s eyes and looked head over heels in love with each other. While she looked pretty in her magenta suit, Sidharth stole the limelight in his red kurta. The duo radiated the beauty of a new relationship and justified all the love that surrounded them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The fans of both the couple couldn’t stop admiring their chemistry. They stunned and stole the show with their lovely pictures online, making the fans go all heart eyes. Love was in the air last night and these pictures are proof of the same!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.