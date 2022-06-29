Parineeti Chopra is all hearts about her sister Priyanka & Nick Jonas’ newborn daughter Malti Marie. In a video that is now viral on internet, the Ishaqzaade actress opened up on meeting her niece. Parineeti looked all excited as she talks about Malti in the video, when asked whether she has seen Priyanka and Nick’s baby, Parineeti says: “Oh my god. Of course, she is the most beautiful baby in the world”.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Promotes Indian Culture And Community Through Her Home Line ‘Sona’ - PICS

Parineeti added in the video that Malti who was born premature via surrogacy is healthy now. The actress continued, "They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start but she is healthy now". Parineeti didn't disclose much about the baby and said, "She's a beautiful baby. I don't want to talk much about her but she is my little baby".

Watch Parineeti talking about Priyanka-Nick’s daughter Malti:



Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby via surrogacy in January this year and shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter Malti Marie on Mother’s Day (May 8).

On May 8, in a long Instagram post, the couple introduced their baby to the world and shared their roller coaster journey and the challenges they faced. Their daughter Malti was born prematurely and was under supervision in the hospital before the couple finally brought her home. Giving a glimpse of her, Priyanka shared that after 100 plus days in the NICU, their ‘little girl is finally home’.

On the occasion of Father’s day, Priyanka dedicated a post to Nick and shared a picture of the father-daughter duo.”Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for Citadel. She will also be seen in Text For You which also stars Celine Dion.