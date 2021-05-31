Mumbai: These days, women in the entertainment industry are opening up about the misogyny they face every day. Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has recently shared a powerful story about sexism. Parineeti spoke up on facing sexism in personal life. While speaking to Film Companion, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor mentioned how closely she has experienced sexism. Chopra revealed that the contractors on the house she is getting made insist on speaking with a man for making decisions. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Speaks on Being Body-Shamed And Having Health Issues: 'Can't Cut my Arms Off'

Parineeti Chopra said, "When I'm getting my house renovated, the contractors don't talk to me properly because I'm a woman. They ask if there's someone else at home they can talk to. I say, 'No, I bought this house, I've made the payments. It's mine so I will choose the tiles.' When I tell them to talk to me, they refuse." However the actor has not been unaffected by it.

Talking about her role in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti said, "This film is uniquely written. People have become so immune to the patriarchy that they don't even think about it. Women in India face this every day."

When asked to share her favorite scene from her recent flick with Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti revealed: “My favourite scene is the ‘paratha achaar’ one in which all the men are seated while the women are standing. Neena Gupta’s character is also standing. She’s so used to the patriarchy that she’ll never ask Arjun’s character to pass the pickle, but she’ll ask me why I’m seated.”

While talking about patriarchy, the actor shared another personal incident from her home. “While shooting this scene, I was reminded of the small town I grew up in, where the women weren’t allowed to eat till the men went to sleep. They couldn’t eat while the men were still seated at the dining table. Even at my house, my mother wasn’t allowed to sit and eat. It’s not that my father made her do this, but it was an unspoken rule in the house. The most important thing about this film was the marriage between my character, Sandy, and me – this mixture of real and reel life. This was me saying, ‘Let’s smash the patriarchy.’ We were trying to show how accepted the patriarchy is in India and how much we wish that would change”, said Parineeti Chopra.