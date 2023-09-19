Parineeti Chopra On Failure Of Meri Pyaari Bindu

Home

Parineeti Chopra Opens Up On Failure Of Meri Pyaari Bindu, Blames Prabhas-SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali

Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra recently opened up about the failure of her 2017 romantic entertainer Meri Pyaari Bindu alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Parineeti Chopra on Meri Pyaari Bindu. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra has portrayed a variety of roles during her tenure as an actor spanning more than a decade. As true for any actor, she has also been subjected to her fair share of failures. The list includes the 2017 romantic entertainer, Meri Pyaari Bindu. The project with Ayushmann Khurrana as the protagonist failed to perform at the box office and Parineeti Chopra seems to have a theory as to why. During a recent interaction with Radio Nasha, the Kesari actress opened up about why she feels Meri Pyaari Bindu was a box office failure.

Parineeti Chopra Opens Up On The Failure Of Meri Pyaari Bindu

According to Parineeti Chopra, her film tanked at the box office as it was released at the same time as SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati.

The diva further asserted that Meri Pyaari Bindu deserved much more at the ticket counters. The actress also said that despite its box office failure, Meri Pyaari Bindu is a film for which she gets a lot of love today. She further added that there are several such films that did not make a lot of money at that time, but they connected with the audience in the later years.

Parineeti Chopra On Being Typecast As A Small Town Girl

Parineeti Chopra further talked about how one can be judged based on the kind of roles they perform. She said that after seeing her playing a small-town girl on the big screens, people started coming up to her, surprised that she could speak English. The actress thought that it was a bizarre notion to have.

Parineeti Chopra’s Work Commitments

As Parineeti Chopra is currently busy prepping for her wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, she has reportedly concluded all her pending professional commitments. Her promising lineup includes Tinu Suresh Desai’s directorial Mission Raniganj. She will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in her next. The movie is a cinematic adaptation of the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, in West Bengal.

Parineeti Chopra will also be a part of Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila. The primary cast of the film includes Diljit Dosanjh.

