Admit it! You have dressed up as a bride a plethora of times only to pose in the confines of your room while fantasising about your Mr Right as your siblings clicked away a record of bridal pictures. Setting all the singles out there relating, The Girl on The Train star Parineeti Chopra too was seen decked up as a bride for a magazine cover while waiting for the man of her dreams. Flooding the Internet with latest photoshoot pictures, Parineeti set the Internet ablaze with her killer looks. Also Read - Bollywood News Today, April 8: Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza And Other Celebs Enjoy The View of Pink Supermoon

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti shared the pictures featuring her as a cover girl for a magazine. Donning an ivory lehenga paired with a similar shade blouse sporting a plunging neckline, Parineeti rounded off her sultry dress with a sheer dupatta. While in one picture she accessorised her look with a huge beaded nosering and a heavy ring-bracelet while leaving her soft luscious curls mid-parted, in another picture Parineeti was seen wearing a heavy beaded choker. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Parineeti captioned the pictures, “Ready as a bride. Husband pending. @khushmag Any info on when he is coming? (sic)” Also Read - After Sooryavanshi, Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Gets Postponed Due to Coronavirus

On the professional front, due to the Coronavirus scare, the release date of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra‘s upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been postponed. The film was slated to release on March 20. Having kept fans on the hook since July 2017, when they first announced their upcoming gritty entertainer helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor finally dropped the first posters with the release date of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar earlier last month, after 3 years.

Initially slated to hit the cinema screens on August 3, 2018, the movie was then postponed to a March 1, 2019 release but in vain. The movie is a dark comedy which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Archana Puran Singh in supporting roles. It is co-written by Varun Grover.