Parineeti Chopra Radiates ‘Pyaar ka Rang’ in Yellow Salwar Suit, Kaleeras And No-Makeup- See Unseen PIC

Parineeti Chopra got captured in simple salwar suit, flaunting kaleras at her choora ceremony. Scroll down to see unseen photo of 'The Happy Bride.'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha‘s romantic wedding pictures are currently creating buzz on the internet. Fans loved all of it, from the bridal song to venue, their outfits and whatnot! It’s almost a week since the duo officially tied the knot and everyone is eagerly awaiting to see more adorable moments from their dreamy affair. However, earlier this morning, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shared a pic from the actor’s choora ceremony. In the photo, Parineeti was seen wearing a simple salwar suit and looking adorable as she smiled for the camera.

Today, On October 1, Parineet’s aunt took to her Instagram handle to share an inside pic from RagNeeti’s wedding. She shared an adorable photo of the actress flaunting her kaleeras and covered chooras at the morning ceremony. She kept no-makeup look and simply smiled while posing at the. camera. Sharing the picture, Madhu Chopra wrote, “Happy bride at her choora ceremony.”

After some time, it got to our notice that Priyanka’s mom, deleted the post, but not before we managed to take a screen shot. Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Madhu Chopra Shares Parineeti’s Happy Pic From Choora Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra is the first cousin of the bride and was unable to attend the wedding due to her professional commitments. Later, the actress shared a social media post dedicated to the newlyweds and also shared her tips for a happy married life. In the post, she wrote ” Raghav to the family saying, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Calling Parineeti by her pet name “Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love.”

Parineeti and Raghav got married at a picturesque location in Leela Palace, Udaipur. The couple got hitched on September 25, 2023, and the guest-list had high-profile guests from politicians to Bollywood attendees and more.

