Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chaddha’s Royal Wedding Latest Pics: Bride And Groom Reach Udaipur in Style, Huge Hoarding Welcomes Them – Watch Viral Video

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha look stylish as they reach Udaipur to begin their big-fat Punjabin wedding weekend. Check out some pictures and videos going viral online.

Parineeti Chopa and Raghav Chadha reach Udaipur for their wedding (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Raghav’s Udaipur wedding update: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set for their big fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur this weekend. The couple and their families reached the city of lakes on Friday morning. As soon as they reached the Udaipur airport, Parineeti blushed and appreciated the huge hoarding welcoming her and her soon-to-be husband in the city. The popular duo is going to get married as per the Punjabi wedding rituals with a few tweaks here and there to make the entire wedding look more royal than it is.

Parineeti chose to embrace red, traditionally considered the colour of the bride, with an easy-breezy jumpsuit as she travelled between Delhi and Udaipur on Friday. Along with the bride and the groom, the family members and guests also reached Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding festivities beginning today. Check out Parineeti and Raghav‘s first photos from Udaipur here:

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Calendar:

While Friday is going to be all about settling in and getting ready for the whole wedding weekend, Saturday will see the couple’s traditional pre-wedding ceremonies. On September 23, Parineeti’s Choora ceremony is expected to take place at 10 am, followed by the welcome lunch between 12-4 pm. The evening will see a fantasy party where both sides of the families will get to know each other and basically, have fun the whole night. The theme of the party which begins at around 7 pm tomorrow is ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’. The wedding is expected to take place on Sunday, September 24.

Watch Parineeti-Raghav’s Airport Video Here:

Meanwhile, it has been reported that a special Punjabi menu has been created for all the ceremonies considering both the bride and the groom are Punjabis and they want to honour their culture. In other details from the wedding, the fans are looking forward to the groom’s wedding who’s likely to arrive on a boat than a horse. The couple has also planned tourist activities for their guests.

The wedding is expected to be attended by influential people from the world of politics and entertainment. Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra will be flying from LA to participate in the wedding tomorrow. Her husband, Nick Jonas is not likely to attend the ceremony. The wedding will be followed by a reception in Punjab. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the wedding of the year!

