Home

Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha Are Engaged, See Breathtaking OFFICIAL Photos

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha Are Engaged, See Breathtaking OFFICIAL Photos

Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha Engagement Official Photos: The couple look breathtaking gorgeous in all white outfits. See pics.

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha Engagement Photos: Actress Parineeti Chopra is officially engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi today. The official photos are so breathtaking and we are loving how gorgeous the couple is looking in all-white outfits. Both Raghav and Parineeti shared the pics and captioned them, “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍 ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.