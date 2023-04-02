Home

Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Blush as They Get Papped at Mumbai Airport - Watch

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Blush at Mumbai Airport: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor and the politician are a hot topic among entertainment tabloids and portals these days. Parineeti and Raghav have been friends since long as they have studied at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE). The duo have been spotted twice during their outings previously, ever since then the rumour mills got active. Their have been rife speculations about them dating currently. Although both of them initially chose not to react to the same. Parineeti recently blushed when she was clicked solo by the paparazzi and was asked about her wedding plans.

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA SPOTTED AT MUMBAI AIRPORT

In a new video gone viral, Parineeti and Raghav were seen together once again as they wne t towards their car. They were papped at the Mumbai airport and the photographers requested them for pictures. However, the actor and the AAP leader smiled and entered their car. Booth of them were seen blushing as soon as they noticed the shutterbugs. Parineeti and Raghav were seen together for the first time at a dinner date and the second time during afternoon. So far there has been no official confirmation to their alleged wedding speculations doing the rounds. Recently AAP politician Sanjeev Arora wrote a congratulatory message for them and tweeted “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” He added pictures of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra to his post as well. In the photos, Raghav can be seen wearing a white shirt while giving a speech at a public event. While in another pic, Parineeti wears a stunning red off-shoulder outfit. In no times, netizens reacted to the explosive tweet and wondered in what occasion was the AAP MP congratulating the actor and the Rajya Sabha MP. A netizen replied “Chalo someone confirmed, even if they have not.” Another user wrote “Congratulations best wishes for future.’ A netizen also quizzed, “Kis baat ki congratulations de rahe ho bhai (for what are you congratulating them)?”

Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu recently reacted to the rumours while promoting his new song Yaad Aati Hai. He said “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck. When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy.’ Harrdy even confirmed that he has spoken to Parineeti, “Yes, I have called and congratulated her.” In one of the videos outside Indian parliament Raghav was quizzed about his marriage rumours with Parineeti. He jokingly responded and told them “Aap mujhse Rajneeti k baare me baat kijiye, Parineeti k baare me nahi (You can ask me anything about politics, not Parineeti).”

Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongappa, Nafisa Ali, Sarika and Neena Gupta.

