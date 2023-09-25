Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Dreamy White Wedding Photos Will Make You Emotional- Official Pics

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Dreamy White Wedding Photos Will Make You Emotional- Official Pics

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Dreamy Wedding Official Photos Fades Away Our Monday Blues. See Gorgeous Romantic Pics of RagNeeti.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Dreamy White Wedding Photos Will Make You - Official Pics

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Dreamy Wedding Photos: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are married. The couple who got hitched on September 24 at Udaipur’s The Leela Palace, shared a series of official photos from their dreamy white wedding. Parineeti, who looked like a princess in an ivory-gota work lehenga, captioned the romantic wedding photos, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who missed her little sister’s wedding was the first one to comment on the pics. She wrote, “❤️🔥😢😍 my blessings always”.

What caught our attention was Parineeti Chopra‘s ‘sacha wala pyar’ on the veil. The actor got her veil customised with Raghav written in Hindi (राघव) with golden thread work. The lehenga is purely an amalgamation of classic and contemporary techniques. It has zari and dabka work along with big-size pearls on the corner of the dupatta. Parineeti, left her hair open to give a subtle bride vibe, however, her necklace, mang tika with emerald and sea green stones took our hearts away.

Raghav Chadha, who looked handsome in an ivory sherwani with a beige sehra, gave us an emotional moment in the pics where he can be seen kissing Parineeti’s eyes. Both bride and groom picked the outfits from Bollywood’s ace designer Manish Malhotra. The hand-sculpted multi-layered uncut necklace with Zambian emerald is also from MM.

A Look at Parineeti and Raghav (Ragneeti)’s Romantic Wedding Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Last night, a photo of Parineeti and Raghav went viral from their wedding reception where the actor wore a shimmery pink net saree by Manish Malhotra, while Raghav chose to wear a black tuxedo.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, called as RagNeeti by fans, are head over heels in love with each other and that can be seen from their gorgeous white wedding that took place at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. They tied the knot on Sunday in the presence of close friends, families, and politicians.

Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra and kids, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also attended the wedding.

